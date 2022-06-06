Japan Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall below 10,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 9,106 new COVID-19 infections Monday, standing below 10,000 for the first time since Jan. 11.

Very ill COVID-19 patients numbered 75, down by two from Sunday, while new fatalities totaled 24.

In Japan, the daily number of new infections surged just after the turn of the year due to the spread of the first omicron variant.

After peaking in early February at over 100,000, the daily count slowed down. The weekly number of new coronavirus cases as of Sunday fell by over 60,000 from a week before to 130,294.

For Monday, Tokyo confirmed 1,013 new cases, down by 331 from a week before and marking a week-on-week drop for the 24th straight day.

