CDP Backs Off from Moving No-Confidence Motion against Hosoda on Tues.

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--The leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan decided Monday not to submit a no-confidence motion against Hiroyuki Hosoda, speaker of the House of Representatives, on Tuesday.

The decision was made at a meeting of senior CDP officials, including Kenta Izumi, party leader, Chinami Nishimura, secretary-general, and Sumio Mabuchi, parliamentary affairs chief, who took into account the cautious stance of other opposition parties such as Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the Democratic Party for the People and Reiwa Shinsengumi.

The CDP aims to introduce the motion on Wednesday or Thursday instead of Tuesday as initially scheduled, after seeking cooperation from those opposition parties, informed sources said.

At another party meeting held later on Monday, Izumi asked whether "Hosoda is suitable to lead one of the three branches of government."

The CDP has criticized Hosoda for repeatedly opposing a law-based electoral reform plan in which 10 seats in single-seat constituencies for the Lower House will be reallocated to correct gaps in the value of votes.

