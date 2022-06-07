Int'l Politics Scholar Yun Named S. Korean Envoy to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, June 7 (Jiji Press)--Yun Duk-min, an international political scientist and former head of the Korea National Diplomatic Academy, will become South Korea's new ambassador to Japan, the South Korean presidential office said Tuesday.

Yun, 62, will be tasked to help resolve wartime labor and other issues that have jarred S. Korea-Japan ties and promote cooperation among South Korea, Japan and the United States in dealing with North Korea, which is stepping up provocative actions. Improving relations with Japan is a critical issue for the administration of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office last month.

Earning a Ph.D. at Japan's Keio University, Yun is fluent in Japanese. He is also well versed in issues related to North Korea. He served as head of the KNDA, affiliated with South Korea's Foreign Ministry, in 2013-2017.

Yun was engaged in foreign policy planning for Yoon's camp during the presidential election campaign. Yun was also among members of a delegation sent to Japan for policy discussions by Yoon in April ahead of his inauguration as president.

The Japanese government had a strong distrust of the administration of Yoon's predecessor, Moon Jae-in. Current South Korean Ambassador to Japan Kang Chang-il has been unable to meet with Japan's prime minister or foreign minister since he assumed the post in January 2021.

