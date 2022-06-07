Japan Warns of Possible Nuke Test by N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Washington, June 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Tuesday it is possible that North Korea will stage further provocative actions, including a nuclear test.

"We'll make all-out effort on collecting and analyzing necessary information as well as on surveillance activities," the Japanese government's top spokesman told a press conference.

In a related remark, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday the North could seek a nuclear test "in the coming days," without citing a clear sign or evidence.

For the United States, the possible nuclear test "has been a concerted topic of discussion with allies and partners," Price continued.

If conducted, it would be the seventh nuclear test by Pyongyang and the first since September 2017.

