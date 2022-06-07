Ex-Sony Leader Nobuyuki Idei Dies at 84

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--Former Sony Corp. President Nobuyuki Idei has died, Japanese electronics and entertainment giant Sony Group Corp. <6758> said Tuesday. He was 84.

A Tokyo native, Idei, who graduated from Waseda University's School of Political Science and Economics, entered Sony in 1960. Idei became president of Sony in 1995. He concurrently served as chairman and CEO in 2000-2005.

Sony, which was renamed Sony Group in 2021, diversified its businesses under the leadership of Idei.

While in office as president, Idei aimed to integrate audio and video devices with information technologies under the slogan of "Digital Dream Kids," and Sony released personal computers for general consumers in 1996.

Under Idei, the company also expanded its movie and music operations, and branched out into the financial sector, including an online banking business.

