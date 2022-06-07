Japan Logs 17,039 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 17,039 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, down by nearly 5,000 from a week before.

The number of severely ill patients rose by one from Monday to 76. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 26.

New infections in Tokyo totaled 1,800, down by 562 from a week before and marking the 25th straight day of week-on-week drop.

One new death linked to COVID-19 was reported in the Japanese capital. The number of severely ill patients remained unchanged from Monday at two.

The seven-day average of new infections in Tokyo slipped 27.6 pct from a week earlier to 1,904.1.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]