Tokyo Reports 1,800 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 1,800 new cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday, down by 562 from a week before and marking a week-on-week drop for the 25th straight day.

One new death linked to COVID-19 was reported in the Japanese capital, while the number of severely ill patients, counted under Tokyo’s own criteria, remained unchanged from Monday at two.

The seven-day average of new infections slipped 27.6 pct from a week earlier to 1,904.1, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

