Japan Panel Calls for Measures against Smartphone "Scalping"

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--An expert panel of Japan's communications ministry proposed Tuesday that countermeasures be taken against the problematic reselling of smartphones called "scalping."

Mobile phone stores often sell handsets at a steep discount for first-time buyers and those switching from different carriers. Sometimes, devices are sold for 1 yen.

Cashing in on these opportunities, scalpers switch carriers repeatedly to make profits from reselling handsets.

The panel specifically urges carriers to consider preventive measures and report on how they are being implemented, threatening to take "necessary steps" unless the situation improves.

"Popular smartphone models are being scooped up, and real users have been unable to buy them," an expert said.

