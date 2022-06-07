Russia Suspends Fisheries Agreement with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--The Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that the country has suspended an agreement with Japan on safe operations of Japanese fishing boats in waters near disputed northwestern Pacific islands.

Japan has failed to make payments under the agreement, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement. Russia was forced to suspend the implementation of the 1998 agreement until the Japanese side fulfills all its financial obligations, she said.

Based on the agreement, the two sides every year negotiate details of Japanese fishing operations in waters near the islands, including the timing and amount of fish allowed to catch. The suspension of the agreement may leave Japanese fishing boats unable to operate there.

Russia has been frustrated by Japanese sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine. In March, Russia suspended peace treaty talks with Japan, including negotiations on their territorial dispute over the islands controlled by Moscow and claimed by Tokyo.

