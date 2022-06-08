Japan Enacts Bill to Introduce Judicial Screening for Child Protection

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, on Wednesday enacted a bill to introduce a "judicial screening" system for taking abused children into temporary protective custody away from their parents.

The bill to revise the child welfare law was unanimously approved at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, on the day. The revised law, excluding some parts, will take effect in April 2024.

The judicial screening system, which will be introduced within three years of the promulgation of the law, is designed to ensure the transparency of child protection procedures and prevent troubles between child counseling centers and parents.

Under the new system, judges will determine the necessity of taking children into protective custody after child counseling centers ask judges to issue a warrant for temporary protection within seven days of starting to place abused children under their protection. If the request is rejected, the centers will have to cancel the protection.

Child counseling centers will also interview children when placing them under protection, in order to guarantee their rights.

