Japan, U.S., S. Korea Assert Stronger Cooperation over N. Korea

Seoul, June 8 (Jiji Press)--The vice foreign ministers of Japan, the United States and South Korea agreed Wednesday to strengthen security cooperation between the three countries in order to deal with nuclear missile threats by North Korea.

The officials issued a joint statement after their meeting in Seoul, strongly condemning a recent series of ballistic missile tests by North Korea and referring to the importance of resolving the decades-old issue of North Korean abductions of Japanese nationals.

Washington reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to the defense of Japan and South Korea by offering extended deterrence, including a nuclear umbrella, according to the joint statement.

It was the first face-to-face vice-ministerial-level meeting by the three countries since South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol took office last month.

The meeting was attended by Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun.

