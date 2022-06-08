CDP to Submit No-Confidence Motion against Kishida Cabinet Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--The leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan plans to submit to the Diet, Japan's parliament, a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet on Wednesday, informed sources said the same day.

"We cannot overlook the fact that the government is doing nothing on the economic front," including in coping with rising prices of goods and services in the country, CDP leader Kenta Izumi told reporters. "The Kishida cabinet deserves a no-confidence motion."

The party plans to submit the motion independently.

The CDP chief called on other opposition parties to vote for the motion.

Also, Izumi said his party plans to introduce a no-confidence motion against Hiroyuki Hosoda, speaker of the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, on Wednesday evening.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]