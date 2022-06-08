4 Russian Planes Fly Straight toward Japanese Territory

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Four apparent Russian aircraft flew straight toward Japanese territorial airspace Tuesday night, the Japanese Defense Ministry's Joint Staff said Wednesday.

Although no airspace intrusion was confirmed, such a flight was extraordinary. The ministry suspects the flight was intended as a provocative action.

According to the ministry, the four aircraft flew over the Sea of Japan toward the west of Hokkaido, northernmost Japan. About to enter Japanese airspace, two of the planes turned back, and the other two headed north toward Sakhalin.

Japan's Air Self-Defense Force scrambled fighter jets in response.

"Such a flight has not been observed in recent years, so that was an unusual flight," a ministry official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]