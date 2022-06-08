Question Leak Suspected during Hitotsubashi Uni. Entrance Exam

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--An image apparently showing entrance exam questions for international students at Hitotsubashi University in Tokyo was leaked online during the exam in January, it was learned Wednesday.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the case on suspicion of fraudulent obstruction of business, informed sources said.

According to the sources, the image showing math questions was sent outside the university. Before the test began, a Chinese homework assisting service provider received a request to solve questions. The university has received a report on the request from a source linked to the service provider.

Several dozen people were taking the test at the time.

Over a similar entrance exam question leak, a student in Osaka Prefecture and her apparent cooperator were referred to public prosecutors in February. The student was sent to Tokyo Family Court in March, while the cooperator faced summary indictment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]