Japan Logs 18,416 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 18,416 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, down by around 4,300 from a week before.

The number of severely ill patients rose by three from Tuesday to 79. New COVID-19 fatalities numbered 21.

New infections in Tokyo totaled 1,935, down by 480 from a week before and marking the 26th consecutive day of week-on-week drop.

Two new deaths linked to COVID-19 were logged in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infections fell 23.9 pct from a week earlier to 1,835.6 in Tokyo. The number of severely ill patients grew by one from Tuesday to three.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]