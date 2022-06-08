Question Leak Suspected during Hitotsubashi Univ. Exam

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--An image apparently showing entrance examination questions for international students at Hitotsubashi University in Tokyo was leaked online during the exam in January, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department arrested a Chinese man in his 20s on Wednesday for his alleged role in the leak, people familiar with the investigation said. Investigators from the police also questioned another Chinese man in his 20s over the matter.

A test-taker sent the image showing math questions to a person outside the university during the Jan. 31 exam, according to sources familiar with the matter. Before the test began, the recipient of the image was asked to answer the questions, according to the sources.

Several dozen people were taking the test at the time.

The university consulted the police after receiving a report from a Chinese man associated with the person who received the image, according to the sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]