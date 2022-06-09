Japan Condemns N. Korea's Statement on Abduction Issue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno condemned a North Korean statement that claimed the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by Pyongyang decades ago has already been resolved.

"The claim is totally unacceptable," Matsuno, Japan's top government spokesman, said in a press conference on Wednesday.

"The abduction issue is one of the most important challenges for the administration" of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Matsuno, who also serves as minister in charge of the abduction issue, said. "To realize the return of all abduction victims as soon as possible, we'll make all-out efforts without missing any opportunities."

The statement, issued by the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, reiterated the country's claim that the abduction issue no longer stands as a problem between Japan and North Korea.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]