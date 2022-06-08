Family Demands Truth behind Sri Lankan Detainee's Death in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Two younger sisters of a Sri Lankan woman who died last year at a detention facility in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, called on Wednesday for judicial authorities to fully disclose the circumstances of her death.

They made the request at Nagoya District Court during the first hearing of a lawsuit in which the family of Wishma Sandamali, who died in March 2021 at the age 33, are demanding that the Japanese government pay a total of 156 million yen in damages.

The plaintiffs claimed that Japanese immigration authorities detained Wishma illegally and failed to provide her with necessary medical treatment. The government asked the court to reject the claim of the plaintiffs.

The focal point in the lawsuit is the causal relationship between the actions of the immigration authorities and Wishma's death.

The plaintiffs have asked the court to issue an order for the government to submit surveillance camera footage of Wishma's detention and the results of the judicial autopsy on her.

