Chinese Student Arrested over Hitotsubashi Uni. Exam Leak

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested a Chinese student at Hitotsubashi University for allegedly leaking images of math questions during the university's entrance examination in January.

The 22-year-old student was arrested on charges of fraudulent obstruction of business.

Another Chinese man, a 28-year-old postgraduate student, was arrested on Wednesday on the same charges, for allegedly receiving such images.

The Metropolitan Police Department has not revealed whether the two have admitted to the charges.

The 22-year-old, who passed the entrance exam, is suspected of taking and sending photos of the question paper during the exam for self-supporting international students at around 4 p.m. on Jan. 31.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]