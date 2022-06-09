No-Confidence Motion against Japan Lower House Speaker Voted Down

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country’s parliament, voted down a no-confidence motion against its speaker, Hiroyuki Hosoda, at a plenary meeting on Thursday.

The motion, submitted by the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, was rejected by a majority vote from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito.

The CDP accused Hosoda of repeatedly criticizing a planned Lower House electoral reform, saying that he is unqualified for the chamber’s top position. The party also criticized Hosoda’s failure to explain about sexual harassment allegations brought against him.

