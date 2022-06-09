Kishida Sees Hiroshima G-7 Summit as 1st Step toward Peace

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed his resolve Thursday to build momentum for international peace at next year's Group of Seven summit in the western Japan city of Hiroshima.

The summit in Hiroshima, one of the two Japanese cities atomic bombed by the United States in the closing days of World War II, will be "the first step toward international peace," Kishida said.

"I want to make the summit a meeting where we can see specific actions that will be taken," he said in a meeting with Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui and others.

The meeting, held at the prime minister's office, was also attended by Hiroshima Governor Hidehiko Yuzaki and Koji Ikeda, head of the Hiroshima Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Matsui requested that G-7 leaders visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum and meet with hibakusha atomic bomb survivors on the sidelines of the summit.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]