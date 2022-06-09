Kishida Cabinet, Hosoda Survive No-Confidence Motions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives, at its plenary meeting Thursday, voted down no-confidence motions against Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet and Lower House Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda.

The motions were introduced by the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan earlier the same day.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, opposed both motions while the CDP, the Social Democratic Party, which is the CDP's parliamentary ally, and the Japanese Communist Party supported them.

Meanwhile, Lower House lawmakers from two other major oppositions--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People--moved in line with ruling camp members in the vote on the motion targeting the cabinet and abstained from the vote on the motion against Hosoda.

"We've gained confidence. We want to continue to fulfill our responsibility and meet expectations," Kishida later told reporters.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]