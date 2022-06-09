Japan Logs Nearly 17,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 16,813 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths Thursday.

The number of severely ill patients fell by two from Wednesday to 77.

New infections in Tokyo numbered 1,876, marking a drop of 459 from a week before and the 27th consecutive day of week-on-week decline.

Four new deaths linked to COVID-19 were confirmed in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infections slipped 21.7 pct from a week earlier to 1,770 in Tokyo. The number of severely ill patients under the capital’s criteria slid by one from Wednesday to two.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]