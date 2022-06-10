LDP Vows to Substantially Beef Up National Defense ahead of Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party adopted Thursday election pledges including drastic strengthening of the country's defense posture and its possession of counterattack capabilities.

The manifesto for the House of Councillors election this summer, approved at an LDP General Council meeting, takes account of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and North Korea's missile tests.

"Japan is at a historical juncture in the post-World War II era," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also LDP head, said at the meeting.

He also said the manifesto contains "a number of measures for a new form of capitalism" that can double asset income.

Under its campaign slogan of "decision and execution," the party focuses on diplomacy and national security, measures to cope with crude oil price spikes and domestic price upsurge, disaster response, and infectious disease control as four pillars of pledges to "protect the country."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]