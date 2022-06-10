Japan Partially Lifts Ban on Entry by Foreign Tourists

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday partially lifted the ban on entry by foreign tourists, which had been implemented due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The borders were reopened to those participating in group tours from countries with low infection risk, after a break of about two years. Procedures such as visa issuance start on the same day.

The first batch of tourists is expected to arrive in Japan as early as next week.

While concerns remain in Japan that the virus may be brought from abroad, the government decided on the reopening to boost economic activities as infection situations improved both at home and abroad.

"Media reports say that many reservations are being made," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference Thursday. "We hope regional economies will be revitalized."

