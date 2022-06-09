Food Loss in Japan Hits Record Low in FY 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--The estimated amount of food loss in Japan in fiscal 2020 fell 8 pct from the previous year to 5.22 million tons, lowest since the statistics began in fiscal 2012, government data showed Thursday.

The result reflected a decline in consumption in the restaurant industry due to stay-home requests amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The amount fell for the fifth straight year, according to the data released by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and the Environment Ministry.

The amount of food waste generated by businesses fell 11 pct to 2.75 million tons, and the amount of food loss at households dropped 5 pct to 2.47 million tons.

The agriculture ministry believes that businesses are stepping up their efforts to reduce food waste in response to the food loss reduction promotion law, which came into force in 2019.

