Asteroid Ryugu Samples Contain Underground Materials

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--The sand and stone samples brought to Earth from the asteroid Ryugu in 2020 by Japan's Hayabusa2 explorer contain underground materials of the asteroid, according to a team of researchers.

The team including the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, and Okayama University also said that 23 types of amino acid were found in the samples.

The results of the analysis of the samples were published Friday in the Transactions of the Japan Academy.

Although amino acids had been detected from meteorites that fell to Earth in the past, there was the possibility that the acids got mixed into meteorites on Earth.

This is the first time that amino acids have been discovered from a sample brought from outside Earth. The discovery supports a theory that the origin of life on Earth came from space.

