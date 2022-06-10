Microtourism on Rise in Japan: Govt White Paper

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--"Microtourism," or tourism trips to places close to travelers' homes, is on the rise across Japan, an annual government report showed Friday.

Concerned over the spread of the novel coronavirus, domestic travelers are avoiding major tourist spots in urban areas, which tend to be crowded, and are instead choosing to visit areas rich with nature, the 2022 white paper on tourism, adopted at the day's cabinet meeting, also noted.

The government plans to promote the creation of new tourism demand, such as for "workation," in which people work at tourist spots while enjoying leisure activities. The move builds on the spread of remote work and an increase in travelers choosing to go to the countryside amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The white paper pointed out that "sustainable tourism," or enjoying nature and culture while being mindful of environmental conservation, is increasingly drawing attention around the world since the start of the pandemic.

The government said that sustainable tourism "holds the key to future tourism" as it expects a rise in tourism demand from foreign visitors.

