Japan Highlights Importance of Life-Saving Efforts in Disasters

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government white paper adopted Friday underscored the importance of taking actions to save people's lives during natural disasters.

Referring to a deadly mudslide in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, in July last year, the annual report on disaster prevention, approved at the day's cabinet meeting, pointed out that local authorities' decision to release the names and other details of residents whose whereabouts were unknown resulted in a decline in the number of missing people who actually needed to be rescued.

But because identifying missing people involves privacy issues, the central government will present guidelines by the end of next March on how to deal with personal information during disasters, based on the advice of experts, the report said.

The paper also highlighted a fund set up in last November to help develop human resources for non-government organizations engaging in disaster relief work.

"It is important to build collaborative systems for those who provide support and strengthen local potential to respond to disasters," it said.

