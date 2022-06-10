Japan to Issue Special License Plates for Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday that it will start issuing special vehicle registration plates this autumn that feature the logo of the 2025 World Exposition, in hopes of boosting momentum for the event to be held on Yumeshima, an artificial island in the western Japan city of Osaka.

People will be able to swap their current license plates for the special plates without having to change the vehicle registration numbers.

Unveiling the special license plates for standard-size vehicles, minivehicles and business-use vehicles, State Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Norihiro Nakayama commended the design of the new plates.

“The design is excellent as it allows us to recognize the Osaka Expo commemorative plates just by looking at them,” he said.

“We hope that people all over Japan, from (the northernmost prefecture of) Hokkaido through to (the southernmost prefecture of) Okinawa, will use the special license plates,” Kenji Wakamiya, minister for the Osaka Expo, said, noting that he plans to attach one to his own car.

