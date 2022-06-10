Kishida Pledges Indo-Pacific Action Plan by Next Spring

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore, June 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will draw up an action plan to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region by next spring, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday.

Kishida made the announcement in a keynote speech at the Asia Security Summit, also known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, which started in Singapore the same day.

He also announced a plan to provide patrol vessels to help Indo-Pacific nations better police their waters.

Kishida is the first Japanese prime minister to give a keynote speech at the summit since 2014, when then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivered such a speech.

In his speech, Kishida said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine "undermines the foundation of the international order."

