Japan Govt, BOJ Step Up Warning against Yen's Fall

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and the Bank of Japan, in a statement released Friday, expressed their shared concern over the yen's recent rapid weakening against other major currencies, stepping up their warning against the falling yen.

The statement was issued after a meeting of officials from the Ministry of Finance, the Financial Services Agency and the BOJ. It is the first time that a statement has been issued after such a three-way meeting.

In the statement, they vowed to closely communicate with overseas currency authorities and take appropriate steps if necessary.

On a possible currency market intervention by Japan, Masato Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters after attending the day's meeting that the country "will take flexible measures with various options in mind."

At the same time, Kanda said, "I can't tell if we're in such a situation now."

