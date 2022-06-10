Japan Hopes to Lead UNSC to Discuss N. Korean Issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Elected as a nonpermanent member of the U.N. Security Council, Japan intends to lead the powerful U.N. body to discuss outstanding issues related to North Korea, especially Pyongyang's abductions of Japanese citizens and the full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, government officials said Friday.

At a press conference the same day, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Japan is determined to "work to maintain and strengthen international order based on the rule of law."

He also noted that the country aims to build a track record as a nonpermanent member to promote reform of the council, which has become dysfunctional due to a divide among the five permanent members. For instance, Russia vetoed a broadly supported Security Council resolution condemning its invasion of Ukraine, and China abstained from the vote. A resolution to tighten sanctions against North Korea was vetoed by the two permanent members.

Japan hopes to win a permanent seat in the council through the reform, Matsuno said.

The country was named a nonpermanent Security Council member for the unprecedented 12th time. During its previous two-year term as a nonpermanent member until 2018, Japan pushed for the adoption of a resolution to tighten sanctions against North Korea in response to the autocratic East Asian nation's nuclear and missile tests.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]