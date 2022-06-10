Japan Logs 15,600 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 15,600 new coronavirus infections and 21 fatalities Friday.

The number of coronavirus sufferers with severe symptoms stood at 77, unchanged from Thursday.

New infections in Tokyo stood at 1,600, posting a fall of 511 from a week before and the 28th consecutive day of decline, the metropolitan government said.

In the Japanese capital, three new fatalities were confirmed, while the number of very ill patients under Tokyo’s criteria rose by two from Thursday to four.

The seven-day average of new infections came to 1,697, down 22.4 pct from a week earlier.

