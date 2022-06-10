Tokyo Logs 1,600 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo came to 1,600 on Friday, down by 511 from a week before, posting the 28th consecutive day of decline, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

In the Japanese capital, three new fatalities were confirmed among COVID-19 patients on the day, while the number of very ill patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria rose by two from Thursday to four.

The seven-day average of new infections came to 1,697, down 22.4 pct from a week earlier.

