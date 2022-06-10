Criminal Complaint Filed against Ex-PM Abe over Party Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese civic groups filed a criminal complaint against former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and three others Friday on suspicion of violating the political funds control law over controversial dinner parties.

Abe and others were allegedly involved in the failure to report alcoholic beverages provided for free by Suntory Holdings Ltd. for use at the parties between 2017 and 2019, each held by Abe's support group at a Tokyo hotel on the eve of the government's publicly funded annual cherry blossom-viewing event.

The complaint was submitted to the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation team.

Over the dinner parties, Abe and others were hit by a criminal complaint in 2020 and investigated by the special squad.

Later, a summary indictment was given to a 62-year-old former state-paid secretary to Abe for omitting dinner party costs totaling some 30 million yen from the support group's political funds reports between 2016 and 2019.

