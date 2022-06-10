Japan to Ban Exports of 146 Items to Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday that it will ban exports of 146 items, including trucks, to Russia as additional economic sanctions for its continuing aggression in Ukraine.

The ban is set to take effect June 17.

Japan selected the 146 items, including dump and other trucks, bulldozers and lumber, in line with U.S. and European sanctions against Russia.

According to Japan's trade ministry, the total exports of the 146 items to Russia in 2021 stood at some 43 billion yen.

Since trucks and other vehicles accounted for over 70 of the value, the ban "will affect the Japanese truck industry," a senior ministry official said.

