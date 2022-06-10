Children Tend to React Less to COVID-19 Vaccine than Adults: Study

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Children aged 5-11 had a lower fever incidence than adults after the second COVID-19 vaccination, a health ministry survey revealed Friday.

According to the study, 11.3 pct of such children had a fever of 37.5 degrees Celsius or higher after receiving the second dose of Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine, compared with the fever rate of 38.1 pct for those aged 20 or over.

A team led by Suminobu Ito, professor at Juntendo University, conducted the side effect research covering 106 children aged 5-11 who finished getting the second shot of the Pfizer vaccine, the only approved coronavirus vaccine for children in the age group in the country. Of them, 62 gave responses.

The team also found that 22.6 pct of the children felt fatigue and 14.5 pct had headaches. These figures are much lower than adults’ 68.8 pct and 53.1 pct, respectively.

No severe side effects were observed among the children.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]