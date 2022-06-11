LDP OKs Resignation of Member Yoshikawa after Scandal Report

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday accepted resignation from the party tendered by Takeru Yoshikawa, a lawmaker of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

According to the Shukan Post weekly magazine, Yoshikawa, 40, dined with an 18-year-old female university student and made her drink alcoholic beverages at a broiled meat restaurant in Tokyo in May.

Yoshikawa, in his third term as a member of the all-important chamber, also paid her 40,000 yen after the dinner. The student is under drinking age.

By accepting the resignation speedily, the party hopes to put an end to the scandal quickly as the election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, is approaching in summer.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Singapore, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the LDP's president, said that the party has accepted Yoshikawa's departure.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]