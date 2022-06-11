Japan, Singapore Agree to Launch Talks for Defense Equipment Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Visiting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Singaporean counterpart, Lee Hsien Loong, on Saturday agreed that their countries will start negotiations to conclude a defense equipment and technology transfer pact, confirming their intention to embody security cooperation.

Japan has already struck similar deals that allow the country to export defense equipment with five member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. By signing such a deal with Singapore as well, Tokyo aims to strengthen its ties with the region against the backdrop of China's growing military presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

"We'll reinforce cooperation with like-minded countries, including Singapore, to achieve new developments toward a free and open Indo-Pacific," Kishida told a joint news conference with Lee after their meeting in Singapore.

The Japanese and Singaporean prime ministers confirmed that their countries will cooperate to maintain international order based on the rule of law.

They also exchanged views on economic security and agreed to expand cooperation to strengthen supply chains and hold a meeting of digital experts at an early date.

