Sales Picking Up for Summer Goods in Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Sales of goods targeting people going out this summer are starting to pick up in Japan as the threat of COVID-19 continues to diminish.

Formal jackets, bright lipsticks and other items that have not sold well during the past two years of restrictions on dining out are becoming popular.

Department store operator Matsuya Co. <8237> saw cosmetics sales jump by about 50 pct in May from a year before, led by strong demand for lipsticks, eye shadow and other goods that add color.

Customers "are buying mainly for dining out with friends," a Matsuya official said. Lip gloss products and other goods that did not sell well during the worst of the pandemic are again selling well, according to the company.

Sogo & Seibu Co., another department store operator, is enjoying brisk sales of summer jackets and suits for both men and women, as more workers are returning to the office.

