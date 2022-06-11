Inoue Chosen Pound-for-Pound Boxing King by U.S. Magazine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue, who recently unified three bantamweight world titles, topped the latest pound-for-pound world rankings released by The Ring, a long-established U.S. boxing magazine, on Friday.

Inoue became the first Japanese boxer to take the No. 1 spot in the rankings of best boxers in the world, chosen regardless of weight class. He ranked third in the previous pound-for-pound list.

"I feel honored as a boxer that my accomplishments, achieved one by one, were recognized" in the rankings, Inoue said in a statement, adding that being chosen the pound-for-pound boxing king helped strengthen his motivation in the sport further.

Inoue, with a second-round technical knockout of Nonito Donaire in a closely watched match on Tuesday, unified the Filipino boxer's World Boxing Council title with his own World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation titles in the bantamweight class.

The Ring magazine's pound-for-pound rankings are based on votes cast by panelists chosen from among reporters and editors, as well as on match results, performances and other accomplishments.

