Japan, U.S., S. Korea to Conduct Joint Missile Search Drills

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Defense chiefs from Japan, the United States and South Korea on Saturday agreed to conduct trilateral missile warning, search and tracking exercises, in response to progress in North Korea's missile development programs.

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup also agreed at their meeting in Singapore to make efforts to rebuild relations of trust between Japanese and South Korean defense authorities. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Asia Security Summit, also known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, which started in Singapore Friday.

In a joint statement released after their meeting, the three defense chiefs "strongly condemned" North Korea's "repeated unlawful ballistic missile launches."

They also "emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," apparently mindful of China's growing military threat, expressing "strong opposition to any unilateral actions that seek to alter the status quo and increase tensions in the region."

The last time Japan, the United States and South Korea announced their plan to conduct joint exercises was in December 2017.

