Japan Logs 15,351 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 15,351 new COVID-19 infection cases Saturday, down by 2,882 from a week before.

Across the country, 15 new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported, while the number of patients with severe symptoms fell by eight from Friday to 69.

In Tokyo, 1,526 new infection cases were recorded, a decline of 545 from a week earlier and the 29th straight day of week-on-week decrease. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled two.

The seven-day average of new infections in the capital fell 23.6 pct from a week before to 1,619.1. The number of patients with severe symptoms, counted under Tokyo’s own criteria, was unchanged from Friday at four.

