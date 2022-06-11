Tamaki Throws Hat in Okinawa Gubernatorial Ring for Reelection

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., June 11 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki on Saturday announced his intention to run for reelection in the southernmost Japan prefecture's gubernatorial poll in September.

He told a news conference in Naha, the capital of Okinawa, the same day that it is "utterly unacceptable" to build a replacement facility with new functions for relocating the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station in the Okinawa city of Ginowan to the Henoko coastal district in Nago, another city in the prefecture.

The Japanese government and ruling bloc are adhering to the relocation plan, which is expected to be the biggest campaign issue in the upcoming election.

Tamaki will be supported by the All Okinawa group, comprising both conservatives and reformists, during his election campaign.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Okinawa prefectural chapter has decided to field former Ginowan Mayor Atsushi Sakima as it did in the previous gubernatorial race four years ago.

