14 Nations Hold Informal IPEF Ministerial Meeting

Washington June 11 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai convened an informal ministerial meeting of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework partner countries in Paris on Saturday, the Office of the USTR said the same day.

All of the 14 countries that have announced their plans to join the U.S.-led IPEF initiative, including Japan, South Korea and India, took part in the informal meeting.

The participants exchanged opinions on negotiation goals in the field of trade and agreed to accelerate discussions to realize the goals at an early date.

According to the Office of the USTR, it was the first ministerial meeting joined by all IPEF partners since U.S. President Joe Biden declared the launch of the regional grouping on May 23, during his visit to Japan.

Tai explained to other participants her hope that the United States and IPEF partners will seek to build high-standard, inclusive, free and fair trade commitments.

