Japan Lifts Evacuation Order for Part of Fukushima District

Newsfrom Japan

Katsurao, Fukushima Pref., June 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan lifted an evacuation order Sunday morning for a part of a district in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, that had been in place since the March 2011 nuclear disaster.

The area in the Noyuki district in the village of Katsurao, designated as a specified reconstruction and revitalization base, became the first area in the so-called difficult-to-return zone that can host permanent residents again.

The lifting of the evacuation order will allow residents to live in the area without notifying authorities.

At 8 a.m. (11 p.m. Saturday GMT), roadblocks that had been set up at 36 locations in the district were removed and entry restrictions were lifted.

"This is the start," Katsurao Mayor Hiroshi Shinoki said. "I'm sure the residents have worries and requests. I want to have talks with them."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]