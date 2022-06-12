Japan Shows Grave Concern over China-Russia Joint Military Actions

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, in talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, in Singapore Sunday, expressed Tokyo's grave concern over Chinese and Russian militaries' joint actions, including joint flights by their bombers, near Japan.

Kishi said such actions are demonstrations against Japan.

He also told Wei that peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are extremely important for not only Japan but also the international community.

It was the first in-person meeting between Japanese and Chinese defense ministers since December 2019.

When a summit of the Quad countries--Japan, the United States, Australia and India--was held in Tokyo in May, Chinese and Russian strategic bombers conducted joint flights over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea. As this followed the joint sailing of Chinese and Russian warships around Japan only in October last year, the Japanese Defense Ministry has been increasing vigilance against the two countries' actions.

