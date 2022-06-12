Japanese, Australian Defense Chiefs Oppose Changes to Status Quo

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and his Australian counterpart, Richard Marles, on Sunday strongly opposed any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo by coercion and any action to increase tensions, apparently with China's increasingly hegemonic activities in mind.

Holding talks in Singapore, the two ministers agreed to further promote cooperation with regional partners including the Pacific island countries, in order to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Kishi also held talks separately with New Zealand's Defense Minister Peeni Henare and Fijian Defense Minister Inia Seruiratu, agreeing to strengthen defense cooperation and exchanges.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the Asia Security Summit, also known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, held in Singapore for three days through Sunday.

