Japan Reports 13,394 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 13,394 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, down by 1,713 from a week before.

There were nine deaths among COVID-19 patients, while the number of severely ill patients fell by three from Saturday to 66.

Tokyo recorded 1,546 new infection cases, down by 38 from a week before and marking a week-on-week drop for the 30th straight day.

No new deaths linked to COVID-19 were confirmed in the Japanese capital on the day.

The seven-day average of new infection cases fell 20.6 pct from a week earlier to 1,613.7, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]